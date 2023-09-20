MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashwin warms up with 50-over match in TN club game before ODI World Cup trials

Ashwin turned up for Mylapore Recreational Club A against Young Stars Cricket Club at SSN ground in the TNCA VAP Trophy in Chennai on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 18:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling his full quota of 10 overs before linking with the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling his full quota of 10 overs before linking with the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling his full quota of 10 overs before linking with the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Nursing dreams of one final ODI World Cup appearance in India blues, Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling his full quota of 10 overs before linking with the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.

If 37-year-old Ashwin pips a hamstrung Axar Patel in the final 15 of the World Cup, he will be one of the two existing cricketers (other being Virat Kohli), who were part of the historic 2011 squad.

Someone, who has always been a dedicated club cricketer even after becoming an international star, it wasn’t surprising to find Ashwin turning up for Mylapore Recreational Club A against Young Stars Cricket Club at SSN ground in the TNCA VAP Trophy in Chennai on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
India vs Australia ODI series schedule: dates, venues, timings and full squads list

Ashwin’s team was asked to bat first, which posted a total of 285 for 7, with Mukunth K (78) and Affan Khader M (79) being the top scorers, whereas Ashwin managed 12 from 17 balls without hitting any boundaries.

In reply, the Young Stars was bundled for 257 by the 48th over, thanks to Diran VP’s 4 for 59, while Ashwin captured a wicket for 30 in his 10 overs as Mylapore Recreational won by 28 runs.

Mylapore Recreational Club coach Guru Kedarnath was all praise for Ashwin’s performance in this contest and said, “He is a world-class player; no questions about it. The control he had in today’s tie was absolutely fantastic.”

India’s three ODIs against Australia start on Friday in Mohali, followed by the remaining two fixtures on September 24 (Indore) and 27 (Rajkot).

Related stories

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin warms up with 50-over match in TN club game before ODI World Cup trials
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players ahead of World Cup
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates:- Korea equalises 2-2 vs India after fourth set
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: IND 2-2 KOR; India loses 20-25 vs South Korea in fourth set in men’s volleyball, Indians in Men’s Fours final in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham Hotspur’s Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players ahead of World Cup
    AP
  2. Ashwin warms up with 50-over match in TN club game before ODI World Cup trials
    PTI
  3. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup venues confirmed: Dallas, Florida and New York get the nod
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Siraj back at No.1 in ICC Men’s ODI bowling rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southee to undergo thumb surgery, ODI World Cup decision next week
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin warms up with 50-over match in TN club game before ODI World Cup trials
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players ahead of World Cup
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates:- Korea equalises 2-2 vs India after fourth set
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: IND 2-2 KOR; India loses 20-25 vs South Korea in fourth set in men’s volleyball, Indians in Men’s Fours final in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham Hotspur’s Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment