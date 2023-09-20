Ashwin warms up with 50-over match in TN club game before ODI World Cup trials

Nursing dreams of one final ODI World Cup appearance in India blues, Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling his full quota of 10 overs before linking with the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.

If 37-year-old Ashwin pips a hamstrung Axar Patel in the final 15 of the World Cup, he will be one of the two existing cricketers (other being Virat Kohli), who were part of the historic 2011 squad.

Someone, who has always been a dedicated club cricketer even after becoming an international star, it wasn’t surprising to find Ashwin turning up for Mylapore Recreational Club A against Young Stars Cricket Club at SSN ground in the TNCA VAP Trophy in Chennai on Tuesday.

Ashwin’s team was asked to bat first, which posted a total of 285 for 7, with Mukunth K (78) and Affan Khader M (79) being the top scorers, whereas Ashwin managed 12 from 17 balls without hitting any boundaries.

In reply, the Young Stars was bundled for 257 by the 48th over, thanks to Diran VP’s 4 for 59, while Ashwin captured a wicket for 30 in his 10 overs as Mylapore Recreational won by 28 runs.

Mylapore Recreational Club coach Guru Kedarnath was all praise for Ashwin’s performance in this contest and said, “He is a world-class player; no questions about it. The control he had in today’s tie was absolutely fantastic.”

India’s three ODIs against Australia start on Friday in Mohali, followed by the remaining two fixtures on September 24 (Indore) and 27 (Rajkot).