Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players ahead of World Cup

Instead of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson will lead the Kiwis, who included only five members of their World Cup squad for the series at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 18:44 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das (L) and New Zealand’s captain Lockie Ferguson shake hands after unveiling the series trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das (L) and New Zealand’s captain Lockie Ferguson shake hands after unveiling the series trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

After failing to reach this month’s Asia Cup final, Bangladesh is hungry to gain a much-needed boost ahead of the 50-over World Cup by beating New Zealand in the three-match ODI series that starts on Thursday.

Bangladesh rested a host of key players for the Asia Cup, captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain and Towhid Hridoy among them, in order to keep them fresh and injury-free, although it has still not named its squad for next month’s World Cup.

New Zealand has sent only five World Cup-bound players to Bangladesh, stand-in skipper Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.

Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down as ODI captain last month, is back for Bangladesh after recovering from a back problem. Mahmudullah, axed after the England series in March following poor form, also returns.

Liton Das, who leads the side in Shakib’s absence, said: “There are many things to achieve from the series. The first thing is to win, that will be a big achievement ahead of the World Cup.

“We won’t play to show just individual brilliance. A five-wicket haul or a century doesn’t matter if the team doesn’t win.” Ferguson, yet to play on Bangladesh soil, believes conditions will test his New Zealand team to the limit.

“Bangladesh is very good in home conditions and is a huge challenge here,” he said. “It’s important for us just to focus on what’s coming up tomorrow and try to adapt as quickly as possible to the conditions. Some of us haven’t played here so we’ll have to adapt quicker.” New Zealand hasn’t won an ODI match in the country since 2008 and Ferguson said the input of former Bangladesh bowling coach Shane Jurgensen would be invaluable.

“We’re leaning on the knowledge of the guys who have been here previously and leaning on Jurgensen about how to play the game, construct our innings with the bat and try to defend it with the ball, or vice versa,” he said.

The second and third ODIs will be held at the same ground on September 23 and 26.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

SQUADS
Bangladesh:
Liton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.
New Zealand:
Lockie Ferguson (c), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

