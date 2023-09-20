MagazineBuy Print

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup venues confirmed: Dallas, Florida and New York get the nod

The ICC Board awarded the hosting of the event to the West Indies and the USA in November 2021. The venues were selected following extensive evaluation of several options.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 14:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A cricket stadium in the United States of America (USA) which will co-host the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, confirmed Dallas, Florida and New York as the three venues in the USA identified to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York will the areas where the event will be staged next year.

The ICC Board awarded the hosting of the event to the West Indies and the USA in November 2021. The venues were selected following extensive evaluation of several options.

While a new 34,000-seater stadium will be built at Eisenhower Park in New York, Dallas and Florida will see expanded seating in their existing structures.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy.

The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.”

”We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep,” he added.

A number of other venues around the USA, including George Mason University in Washington have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches and training.

