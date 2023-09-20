Mohammed Siraj back at No.1 in ICC Men’s ODI bowling rankings

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj re-grabbed the number one position among bowlers in the ICC Men’s ODI player rankings after his six-wicket haul in the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

Siraj first grabbed top spot in January this year, but was dethroned by Australian quick Josh Hazlewood in March. Siraj’s match-winning effort in the Asia Cup final helped India to the title, dismissing hosts Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, winning the game by 10 wickets.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj was another big mover in the rankings, with just a fortnight to go to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Maharaj impressed in South Africa’s ODI series against Australia where the Proteas became just the fifth team to win an ODI series after losing the first two matches.

Other bowlers to move up the rankings include Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur Rahman (up two places to fourth) and Rashid Khan (up three places to fifth).

Among the batters, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and England’s Dawid Malan were among the biggest gainers. Klaasen scored a mammoth 174 against Australia during the ODI series to move up to the top 10 for the first time.

Malan is upto 13th in the rankings after scoring 277 runs in three matches against New Zealand.

Ben Stokes moved up 13 spots to 36 th position in the batting rankings after recording England’s highest-ever score of 182 at The Oval.