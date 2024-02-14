MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir

The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir. Meanwhile, captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 13:22 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Mark Wood in action.
England’s Mark Wood in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England’s Mark Wood in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The England Cricket Board, on Wednesday, announced the playing 11 for the third Test against India.

The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir. Meanwhile, captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot on Thursday.

England playing 11
1. Zak Crawley, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Ben Stokes (C), 7. Ben Foakes, 8. Rehan Ahmed, 9. Tom Hartley, 10. Mark Wood, 11. James Anderson

More to follow...

Related Topics

Mark Wood /

England cricket team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola praises ‘perfect’ Manchester City after 3-1 win in Copenhagen
    Reuters
  3. Warner ‘well and truly done’ after final international match at home
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Pope says Stokes has ‘changed the game’ ahead of England skipper’s 100th Test match
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa bowls out New Zealand for 211, leads by 31
    AP
  3. Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
    Reuters
  4. BCCI likely to send Indian players out of IPL playoffs earlier to New York for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Warner ‘well and truly done’ after final international match at home
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola praises ‘perfect’ Manchester City after 3-1 win in Copenhagen
    Reuters
  3. Warner ‘well and truly done’ after final international match at home
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Pope says Stokes has ‘changed the game’ ahead of England skipper’s 100th Test match
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment