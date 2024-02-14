England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir

The England Cricket Board, on Wednesday, announced the playing 11 for the third Test against India.

The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir. Meanwhile, captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot on Thursday.

England playing 11 1. Zak Crawley, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Ben Stokes (C), 7. Ben Foakes, 8. Rehan Ahmed, 9. Tom Hartley, 10. Mark Wood, 11. James Anderson

More to follow...