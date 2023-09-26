MagazineBuy Print

Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton

A no result means the three-match series was won 1-0 by England, after the first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain before Rehan Ahmed inspired England to a 48-run victory in the second.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 22:18 IST , BRISTOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his century against Ireland.
England’s Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his century against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Reuters
England’s Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his century against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England’s third and final one-day international against Ireland in Bristol on Tuesday was abandoned because of rain, with the hosts’ batter Ben Duckett hitting his maiden century in the 50-overs format.

A no result at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium means the three-match series was won 1-0 by England, after the first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain before Rehan Ahmed inspired England to a 48-run victory in the second.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl, with England openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks getting off to a strong start as they combined for 87 runs.

After the pair was dismissed by Irish fast bowler Craig Young in quick succession, Duckett (107 not out) and captain Zak Crawley stepped on the gas and put together a 101-run partnership off just 85 balls to take England past 200 in under 23 overs.

Also read | All aboard the Shami Express: From Moradabad to Team India via Kolkata

Crawley departed on 51 and Young picked up a third wicket after getting Sam Hain caught on 17, before a downpour brought a halt to the proceedings, with England on 280/4. Play was called off just under an hour later.

“A real shame today. We were going towards a good score and it was a good summer, nice to get this award,” England’s Jacks said after being named the Player of the Series.

“(Salt) made it easy for me today, he got off to a flying start. If we could’ve got going it could’ve been a flying start.”

This series was part of England’s preparations as it looks ahead to its title defence at next month’s 50-over World Cup in India. England faces New Zealand in the opening match of the World Cup on Oct. 5.

Related Topics

England /

Ireland /

Ben Duckett

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
