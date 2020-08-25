England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE: No. 600 in sight for James Anderson

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

DAY FIVE: MATCH DELAYED DUE TO WET OUTFIELD

The start has been delayed, and we don't know when we can see some cricket.

No sign of play starting anytime soon.

The outfield at Rose Bowl is wet due to rain, and play may not begin on time, at 3.30pm IST. It's "strong winds and heavy rain" in Southampton at the moment, according to the BBC. "Any rain will tend to ease through this afternoon, followed by a few showers. Unseasonably windy, with strong south or south-westerlies." - that's the forecast for the rest of the day.

It comes down to the final day to decide whether England wins the series 1-0 or 2-0. Azhar Ali's team has fought hard in the last couple of days but its first-innings capitulation ruled out any chance for a victory bid.

The batsmen can stick around today and ensure a draw.

There's James Anderson's 600th wicket to look forward to as well. England does not play a Test in the next few months so today might be his last chance for a while.

Here's the report of all the action from Day Four.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.