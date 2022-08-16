Cricket

Foakes returns, England announces Playing XI for first Test against South Africa

Zak Crawley retains his place at the top of the order, while James Anderson and Stuart Broad lead the bowling attack for England in the first test against South Africa.

16 August, 2022 17:44 IST
Ben Foakes had missed England’s last match against India in July after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ben Foakes had missed England's last match against India in July after testing positive for Covid-19.

Wicketkeeper Foakes returned as England on Tuesday announced the playing XI for the first Test match against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, announced the return of the Surrey wicketkeeper during a media conference.

Foakes is the only change from the team that defeated India in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston last month. Foakes missed the match following a case of coronavirus. He reclaims the gloves from Kent’s Sam Billings.

The victory over India was England’s fourth win in as many Tests under their new leadership pair of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Among the players to miss out on the side were Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook, pacers Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson.

England’s Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

