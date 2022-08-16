Foakes returns, England announces Playing XI for first Test against South Africa

Wicketkeeper Foakes returned as England on Tuesday announced the playing XI for the first Test match against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, announced the return of the Surrey wicketkeeper during a media conference.

Foakes is the only change from the team that defeated India in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston last month. Foakes missed the match following a case of coronavirus. He reclaims the gloves from Kent’s Sam Billings.

The victory over India was England’s fourth win in as many Tests under their new leadership pair of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Among the players to miss out on the side were Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook, pacers Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson.