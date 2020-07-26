England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 3 Live Score: Broad, Anderson put England on top

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of day three of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Here's how day two panned out with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad ripping through the West Indies batting order.

WATCH: Full highlights as @StuartBroad8 & @jimmy9 show why they are still the best in the business!#ENGvWI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2020

Stumps Day 2 -England 369 all out; West Indies 137/6 after 47.1 overs (Jason Holder 24, Shane Dowrich 10)

Day 2 Report

Eng vs WI: All-round Broad shines as England takes second day's honours

Stuart Broad starred with bat and ball as England made early inroads to leave West Indies struggling on 137 for six after bad light brought an end to the second day's play in the third and final Test at Old Trafford.

Broad's two for 17 coupled with a quickfire 65 has put the host in pole position in the series decider. In reply to England's first-innings total, West Indies' top three batsmen all fell as James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Broad kept a lid on the run rate.

England vs West Indies 3rd test Day 2 Highlights

John Campbell struck a brisk 32 but Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17 after West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite in its second over as Broad continued his heroics. Shamarh Brooks and Royston Chase didn't trouble the scorers either.

Broad reveals Warne inspiration after Day 2 batting exploits

Stuart Broad's experiment to adopt Australian great Shane Warne's stance at the crease paid off on Saturday as he smashed a quickfire half century for England on the second day of the final Test against West Indies on Saturday.

Strauss: Pope a real find for England, can succeed in all formats

Former skipper Andrew Strauss feels Ollie Pope has been a “real find” for England and he has the capability of succeeding in all formats of the game.

After failing to breach the 15-run mark in the first two Tests against the West Indies, Pope alongside Jos Buttler rescued England from a precarious 122-4 at tea to close the opening day of the series decider on 258-4.

England's Jos Buttler admits feeling the pressure over Test place

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said on Saturday he had been stressing about his lack of Test runs and feeling the pressure of mounting speculation about his place in the team.

Buttler has a reputation as a swashbuckling batsman in the limited-over games but had averaged only 18 runs in his last seven Tests since replacing Jonny Bairstow as wicketkeeper in New Zealand last November.

- Playing XI

- England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

- West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Toss: West Indies opt to bowl

What: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: July 24-28 03:30 IST

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood

Live telecast will be available on Sony Ten channel and live streaming on sonyliv.com