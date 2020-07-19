England vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 4 Updates: Pressure on England after rain washes out Day 3

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of Day 4 of the second Test match between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

England 1st Innings 469/9 dec (Dom Sibley 120, Ben Stokes 176, Roston Chase 5/172); West Indies 32/1 (Kraigg Brathwaite 6 no, Alzarri Joseph 14 no) trails by 437 runs.

Day 3 Report

Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.

England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory.

Day 3 | Highlights

- Day three was washed out due to rain and West Indies will be relatively pleased as England has to bowl them out twice to secure a win. Remember, a series draw is enough for the West Indies to retain the Wisden Trophy. As of now, West Indies trail by 437 runs in reply to England's 469/9.

READ: Jofra Archer cleared to play third Test after breaking bio-bubble protocol

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to play the third Test against West Indies after he was let off with a fine and an official written warning, following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday.

The pacer admitted to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove and was dropped for the Manchester Test against the West Indies which began on Thursday.

READ: Michael Holding: Bio-secure protocols should be a little more logical

Michael Holding has questioned the bio-secure protocols put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board for England and West Indies to tackle the COVID-19 threat during the ongoing Test series.

Jofra Archer was axed from the second Test on Thursday after breaking the team protocol to visit his home in Brighton after the first Test. He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

READ: Stokes says England players must give Archer their full support

England vice-captain Ben Stokes said the team would be there to support fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was excluded from this week's second test against West Indies for breaching bio-secure protocols.

Archer was left out on Thursday morning after breaking the rules by going to his flat in Brighton following the series opener in Southampton last week.

READ: Ashley Giles says Jofra Archer's protocol breach could have been 'disaster'

English fast bowler Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a “disaster” and ended up costing the board tens of millions of pounds, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

England dropped Archer from the second Test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the series opener in Southampton.

- Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

When: July 16-20

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Time in IST: 03:30 PM

Squad:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder(C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson

West Indies Tour of England will be aired LIVE only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 pm