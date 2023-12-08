MagazineBuy Print

England withdraws Emma from one-off women’s Test against India

Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated ECB.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 17:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket.
The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England batting all-rounder Emma Lamb was on Friday withdrawn from the upcoming one-off Test against India to be played here from December 14-17.

The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket.

ALSO READ: Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland

Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated ECB.

“Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from the England Women Test squad to play India due to a back problem. Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps,” ECB said in a statement.

While Gordon played her only Test against Australia Women four years ago in Taunton, Bouchier is yet to make her debut in the conventional format but has played 22 T20Is and three ODIs for England Women.

Squad
Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Giler, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell.

