England withdraws Emma from one-off women’s Test against India

England batting all-rounder Emma Lamb was on Friday withdrawn from the upcoming one-off Test against India to be played here from December 14-17.

The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket.

Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated ECB.

“Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from the England Women Test squad to play India due to a back problem. Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps,” ECB said in a statement.

While Gordon played her only Test against Australia Women four years ago in Taunton, Bouchier is yet to make her debut in the conventional format but has played 22 T20Is and three ODIs for England Women.