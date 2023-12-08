MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day

An aggressive Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in its first innings for a lead of eight runs.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 16:47 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Mosaraf Hossain/AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Mosaraf Hossain/AP

Glenn Phillips made a defiant half-century to keep New Zealand afloat before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38-2 in its second innings on Friday as bad light brought the third day’s play in the rain-hit second test to a premature end.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 16 alongside Mominul Haque, who has yet to score, as Bangladesh built a slender lead of 30 runs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in fading light.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck with his third ball before captain Tim Southee dismissed Shanto in the eighth over, leaving the hosts in some trouble before play was stopped and eventually called off.

ALSO READ | Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland

An aggressive Phillips earlier smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in their first innings for a lead of eight runs.

The Black Caps were 55-5 after the first day, having bowled out Bangladesh for 172, before rain washed out the second day at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla National Stadium but they launched a solid counter-attack thanks to Phillips’ career-best knock.

After the start was delayed due to overnight rain, Phillips took on the Bangladesh spinners during a 49-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell before turning aggressor again in a 55-run stand with Kyle Jamieson.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with figures of 3-53 and Taijul Islam claimed 3-64 with Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan picking up two wickets each to dismiss New Zealand in 37.1 overs on a track that got tougher for batting.

Bangladesh is looking to complete a sweep after winning the opening match of the two-test series by 150 runs in Sylhet.

Related Topics

Glenn Phillips /

New Zealand /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
  5. India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  2. How Rinku Singh, the finisher, unlocked the best version of himself
    Shayan Acharya
  3. India vs Afghanistan, U-19 Asia Cup: Live streaming details, squads, Dream 11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland
    AFP
  5. Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
  5. India vs Australia T20s stats: Key numbers, trivia and facts from IND v AUS T20I series
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment