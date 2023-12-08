IPL 2024: Punjab Kings announces Sanjay Bangar as head of cricket development

Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar as it new head of cricket development.

Bangar, who was the head coach of the side in 2015 and 2016, will work along with the current head coach Trevor Bayliss.

“It’s my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again. We have a good core of players as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of player releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success,” said Bangar in a media release.

The 51-year-old was the head coach of Royal Challenger Bangalore for the last two seasons.

“Sanjay is a experienced coach and has great credentials. Over the season and beyond we will leverage his ability to build relationships across the squad,” said Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon.