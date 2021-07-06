England women name squad for India T20Is; Danni Wyatt included

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India.

The multi-format series sits at 6-4 to England, with each T20I worth two points. Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers are back amongst the 14-member squad, while Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill return to play for their regional teams and will be available for this weekend's Charlotte Edwards Cup action.

Head coach Lisa Keightley in an official release said: "We've played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs and we've named a strong squad for the IT20 series. It's 6-4 in the multi-format series and we're pushing hard to win."

READ: Mithali Raj tops ICC Women's ODI rankings

"We probably weren't quite at our best in the third ODI so I'd like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless," Keightley added. India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday at the New Road, Worcester.

Mithali Raj played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75. In the end, Rana also played a crucial 24-run knock off just 22 balls with the help of three fours.

In the third and final ODI, Mithali also became the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, across all three formats. She surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer.