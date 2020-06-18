Cricket Cricket England’s women cricketers to return to training The ECB has chosen 24 cricketers to return to cricket training on June 22. Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 19:15 IST England’s women cricketers will train under the same safety conditions as those put in place for England men. - Ritu Raj Konwar Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 19:15 IST Twenty-four women cricketers have been chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board to resume training on Monday, June 22, after a long break due to COVID-19. The training will be under the same safety guidelines and bio-secure conditions put in place for the men’s team.The England women’s team hasn’t played cricket after the T20 World Cup held in Australia in March, during which it bowed out in the semifinals. The ECB, Cricket South Africa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India are trying to make possible a tri-series in September.If the series is confirmed, the ECB will firm up a list of format-specific women cricketers for training.ALSO READ | Tim Bresnan leaves Yorkshire after 19 yearsThe players will train across six different venues: National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women’s Cricket, said: “We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it’s exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training. We’ve had great support from the first-class counties with the use of their venues, and we’re grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer.”Women cricketers to resume training:Tammy Beaumont (Kent/London Spirit), Lauren Bell (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire/Trent Rockets), Kate Cross (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent/Northern Superchargers), Freya Davies (Sussex/London Spirit), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey/Southern Brave), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex/Birmingham Phoenix), Katie George (Hampshire/Welsh Fire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire/Trent Rockets), Kirstie Gordon (Kent/Birmingham Phoenix), Amy Jones (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), Heather Knight (Berkshire/London Spirit), Emma Lamb (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Nat Sciver (Surrey/Trent Rockets), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Bryony Smith(Surrey/Welsh Fire), Linsey Smith (Sussex/Northern Superchargers), Mady Villiers (Essex/Trent Rockets), Fran Wilson (Kent/Oval Invincibles), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire/Northern Superchargers), Issy Wong (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), andDanni Wyatt (Sussex/Southern Brave). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos