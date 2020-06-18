England’s women cricketers to return to training

Twenty-four women cricketers have been chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board to resume training on Monday, June 22, after a long break due to COVID-19. The training will be under the same safety guidelines and bio-secure conditions put in place for the men’s team.

The England women’s team hasn’t played cricket after the T20 World Cup held in Australia in March, during which it bowed out in the semifinals. The ECB, Cricket South Africa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India are trying to make possible a tri-series in September.

If the series is confirmed, the ECB will firm up a list of format-specific women cricketers for training.

The players will train across six different venues: National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women’s Cricket, said: “We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it’s exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training. We’ve had great support from the first-class counties with the use of their venues, and we’re grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer.”