England’s Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

England bowler Mark Wood said he is hopeful he can return to full fitness and hit his peak “at the right time” ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Reuters
24 September, 2022 10:32 IST
Mark Wood of England celebrates taking the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England.

Mark Wood of England celebrates taking the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wood, who missed the entire English summer due to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets in England’s 63-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

“My body feels OK,” Wood told Sky Sports after the win. “I’ll probably live on an ice machine now...

“What’s important for me is that I don’t want to go too hard now and then I’m not ready for Australia. I’ve got to peak at the right time, and then when it comes to that World Cup, I’m fit and firing.

“I’m just a little bit tired. It’s my first game in a while but actually I felt pretty good leading into it. I’ve done loads of time in the gym, lots of running, but nothing is the same as playing a game.”

England, who took a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series with the win, will next face Pakistan on Sunday as both sides continue preparations for the T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13.

