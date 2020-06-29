English County Championship to begin on August 1, says ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday gave the nod for professional men's county cricket to start its season on August 1.

The men's County Championship was initially scheduled to start on April 12, with 10 rounds scheduled up to August 1, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fixtures and the format for the season is to be decided by the 18 first-class counties in a meeting in early July. “A commitment to play women’s domestic cricket in 2020 has also been made, but may differ from the planned rollout of the new women’s elite domestic structure,” said the ECB in a statement.

“Preparation and planning for the season across the men’s and women’s domestic game remains subject to ongoing advice from Government and medical professionals with the safety of players, staff and officials the first priority.”

The players can also resume training “on or before July 1” and plans for the season include “options for red-ball and white-ball cricket“.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “It is a significant step for our game... It must be stressed that the safety of our players, staff and officials has been the first priority through all discussions and Government guidance will continue to shape our planning and preparation.

“Planning for the return of the women’s domestic game remains ongoing, but our commitment to women’s domestic cricket is unwavering and we look forward to sharing further news shortly.”