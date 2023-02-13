Cricket

Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 14:41 IST
FILE: Former England captain Eoin Morgan.

FILE: Former England captain Eoin Morgan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years” the 36-year-old posted on his official Twitter handle.

“I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

“Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future.”

Last year, World Cup-winning captain Morgan announced retirement from international cricket.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, captained England in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s. His 118 wins as skipper across the two formats is also a record.

He retires with a slew of records to his name, including most ODI runs for England (6,957), most T20I runs for England (2,458) and most sixes for England in both formats.

Morgan, who made his ODI debut as a 16-year-old with Ireland in 2006 before he was called up by England in 2009, has played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total. He has also played in 16 Tests, scoring 700 runs.

Morgan was a part of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Rider in its title winning 2011-12 season and went on to lead the side in 2021 where it lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final. He went unsold in the mega auction that happened last year.

