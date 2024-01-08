MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup

“Final crack... it is first about getting back from injury, looking forward to playing cricket again,” he put things in perspective during the SA20 captains’ press interaction on Monday.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 21:16 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv _11697
Du Plessis is all set to lead Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming SA20.
Du Plessis is all set to lead Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming SA20. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images
infoIcon

Du Plessis is all set to lead Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming SA20. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images

As much as Faf du Plessis finds MS Dhoni’s leadership inspirational, when he leads Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming SA20, he will go about the job in his own way, with an eye on wearing the Proteas jersey in the T20 World Cup in June .

While he now leads RCB in the IPL, Du Plessis remains a sentimental favourite with the Yellow Shirt fans and watching him wear the “JSK” uniform will invoke a sense of happiness in them.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

So will SA20 act as a vehicle for one last shot at the global trophy? “Final crack... it is first about getting back from injury, looking forward to playing cricket again,” he put things in perspective during the captains’ press interaction on Monday.

“Obviously, the tournament is the most important thing, I just want to make sure I play good cricket. It is a great time for us to be still involved in the game. Then we’ll see what happens after that.” 

About leading a franchise forever synonymous with MSD, Du Plessis is always ready to pick the brains of seniors but leave his own imprint on JSK.

“It was great to be part of that dressing room as a young guy. Probably my biggest learning curve was to work under Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni. At the start of my leadership journey to see how the big guys do things, it was great to learn,” he said.

He recollected when he first got into CSK. “My first season was all about sitting and asking questions and observing. MS is captain cool, he is very calm under pressure and it is very important to be relaxed.” It is important to have originality, he said.

“When you play under some great leaders you also understand that it is important to do things in a way that is going to work for you. You just can’t copy different styles all the time.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 5-7 Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet give early led to Delhi; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  2. Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
    Pranay Rajiv _11697
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after defeat in Ranji Trophy opener to Pondicherry; Himmat Singh named skipper
    PTI
  5. F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
    Pranay Rajiv _11697
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Day 4 Scorecard: Gujarat beats Tamil Nadu by 111 runs, Hyderabad records innings victory against Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Grant Bradburn quits Pakistan Cricket Board, joins county team Glamorgan as head coach
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ricky Bhui’s century helps Andhra pocket three points against Bengal
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Heinrich Klaasen announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 5-7 Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet give early led to Delhi; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  2. Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
    Pranay Rajiv _11697
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after defeat in Ranji Trophy opener to Pondicherry; Himmat Singh named skipper
    PTI
  5. F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment