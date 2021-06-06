Faf du Plessis: India, West Indies favourites for T20 World Cup

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis picked West Indies and India as his favourites for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October.

“The shorter, the format, you feel like there are more teams that can have a chance. If I look at teams with good firepower and experience, you have to look at West Indies and the fact that they have brought back all their players; almost given them a directive to try and be the team that wins three times.

“All the guys you wouldn’t have seen playing much of international cricket will be back; Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell. That’s a lot of experience if you count the number of T20 caps,” du Plessis said at the virtual press conference ahead of the resumption of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League from June 9.

READ| Gayle, Shakib and Du Plessis return to CPL 2021

He represents the Quetta Gladiators.

The hard-hitting batsman, with a solid experience in the Indian Premier League, lauded India's T20 setup. “They have experience and they cover all their skills with good wrist spinners and fast bowlers, death bowlers and an explosive batting lineup.

“And England, a successful ODI unit, is a strong team too but India, West Indies are my favourites right now,” he said.

T20 leagues and international cricket

The South African also lauded the ICC for expanding the number of teams in the 50 and 20-over World Cups.

From 2027, 14 teams will participate in the ODI World Cup while the T20 World Cup will comprise 20 teams from 2024. “I think it is great for cricket. More people are into the game, the better. The women’s game is also growing. If the ICC has expanded it to smaller countries, the cricketers can do well in the World Cups and move into PSL or IPL.”

READ| PSL 2021: UAE authorities issue visas to players and broadcasting crew

But at the same time, du Plessis feels T20 leagues can be a “threat” to international cricket.

“I think it is a threat for the international game with the power of the leagues that is growing year by year. So, I think it is important that moving forward that you try and see if both can co-exist. If it becomes a choice in future, then it can be a real threat for the international game. In 10 years time, cricket will almost be like soccer where you have your world events and in between, these leagues around the world,” he said.