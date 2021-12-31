Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy

Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13.

In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.

The selectors have picked inform opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20.

The bowling attack also looks quite balance with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre and seasoned offie Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.