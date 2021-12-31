Cricket Cricket Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy. PTI NAGPUR 31 December, 2021 11:50 IST Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13. (File Photo) PTI NAGPUR 31 December, 2021 11:50 IST Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13.In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.The selectors have picked inform opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20. Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Voting lines open December 29 The bowling attack also looks quite balance with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre and seasoned offie Akshay Wakhare.Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar (VC) Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), R.Sanjay Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Praful Hinge, Siddhesh Neral and Ganesh Bhosale. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :