MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs

Fargana Hoque scored 107 runs against India in the 3rd ODI in Dhaka to become the first Bangladesh player to hit a ton in women’s ODIs.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 12:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque drives Nida Dar of Pakistan in their ICC World Cup Twenty20 Women’s cricket match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque drives Nida Dar of Pakistan in their ICC World Cup Twenty20 Women’s cricket match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque drives Nida Dar of Pakistan in their ICC World Cup Twenty20 Women’s cricket match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Fargana Hoque, on Saturday, became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a hundred in women’s One-Day Internationals when she struck a century against India in the 3rd ODI in Dhaka.

Opening the batting for her side, Fargana was at the crease for the entire 50 overs, scoring 107 runs off 160 deliveries. Her innings ensured Bangladesh reached 225 runs in its 50 overs.

Before Saturday’s innings, the best ODI score by a Bangladesh cricketer was 75, scored by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.

In 52 innings, Fargana has amassed 1133 runs an average of 24.10. Her previous best was 71.

Related Topics

Fargana Hoque

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: India needs 226 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kohli had to grind it, his application was fantastic: Fielding coach Dilip
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kohli had to grind it, his application was fantastic: Fielding coach Dilip
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: India needs 226 to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies fights back against India after Kohli hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahane will have to make runs to keep his place in Indian Test team, says Wasim Jaffer
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: India needs 226 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kohli had to grind it, his application was fantastic: Fielding coach Dilip
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment