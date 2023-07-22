IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs

Fargana Hoque, on Saturday, became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a hundred in women’s One-Day Internationals when she struck a century against India in the 3rd ODI in Dhaka.

Opening the batting for her side, Fargana was at the crease for the entire 50 overs, scoring 107 runs off 160 deliveries. Her innings ensured Bangladesh reached 225 runs in its 50 overs.

Before Saturday’s innings, the best ODI score by a Bangladesh cricketer was 75, scored by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.

In 52 innings, Fargana has amassed 1133 runs an average of 24.10. Her previous best was 71.