Cricket Cricket Fit and healthy Kapil Dev happy to be playing golf with friends The 61-year-old was seen teeing off at the Delhi Golf Club on Thursday after recovering from a heart attack he suffered last month. PTI 12 November, 2020 14:36 IST Kapil, who suffered a heart attack last month, has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and has also taken part in many events over the years. - Getty Images PTI 12 November, 2020 14:36 IST Two weeks after undergoing an angioplasty, World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev was back to playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket.The 61-year-old had said that he would like to get back to playing golf as soon as the doctors allowed him and on Thursday he was seen teeing off at the Delhi Golf Club."You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil posted a video message on his Twitter handle. Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020 Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.Last month, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent an emergency angioplasty.He was back home in a couple of days and since then has kept his fans posted and updated about his health status and also started his job as TV analyst for a reputed channel. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos