MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Meg Lanning: Women’s Tests should be played more or not at all

In the last decade, only Australia (7), England (9), India (6), and South Africa (2) have played at least one Test match. All of them have been a one-off games part of multi-format series.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 20:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Women’s Test should either be played more or shouldn’t be played at all reckons former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

In the last decade, only Australia (7), England (9), India (6), and South Africa (2) have played at least one Test match. All of them have been a one-off games part of multi-format series.

“If you really want the games to be a good contest and more nations to play and players to understand the game a little bit more, I think we probably need to play more. Or you go the other way, and you don’t play any at all and you focus on the short-format stuff,” Lanning, who recently retired from international cricket, said as quoted by AAP.

During her 13-year-long international career, Lanning played 235 limited over games and only six Tests. “It’s really difficult to prepare for a Test match,” Lanning said. “In my career, we were playing once every two years. It takes us two days to work out how to play it again, and then the Test is over,” the 31-year-old said.

Australia next plays a Test against South Africa at WACA in mid-february, making it its third Test in last year. But Lanning said: “That’s great if that means there can be more Tests in the calendar, I think that’ll happen over time. But that’s where I sit on it. It’s either more or you sort of don’t go there at all because I think once every so often is pretty difficult as a player.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Meg Lanning

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Financial rules keep teams like Newcastle United quiet in January window
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning: Women’s Tests should be played more or not at all
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Ministry gets Rs 45 crore boost in Union Budget
    PTI
  4. AIFF president Chaubey serves legal notice to former AP official Kosaraju for ‘defamatory allegations’
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Meg Lanning: Women’s Tests should be played more or not at all
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh aims to maximise home advantage against misfiring Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IND A vs ENG A, 3rd unofficial Test: Potts, Carse shine as England Lions bowls out India A for 192 on Day 1
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, head-to-head records: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Table topper Hyderabad looks to continue winning momentum against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Financial rules keep teams like Newcastle United quiet in January window
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning: Women’s Tests should be played more or not at all
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Ministry gets Rs 45 crore boost in Union Budget
    PTI
  4. AIFF president Chaubey serves legal notice to former AP official Kosaraju for ‘defamatory allegations’
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment