Former India cricketer Sravanthi Naidu's mother passes away

S.K. Suman, mother of former India women's cricketer Sravanthi Naidu, passed away on Saturday afternoon, according to N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI women's cricket convenor (South Zone).

It my be mentioned here that only this morning at the initiative of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS and Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana, and V. Chamundeswaranath, former Andhra Ranji captain and now Vice-president of Telangana Badminton Association, Dr. Gurava Reddy, chairman and managing director of Sunshine Hospitals, where Suman was being treated for COVID-19 virus, waived about Rs. 5.28 lakhs medical bill to facilitate the discharge of the patient from the hospital.

Vidya Yadav thanks Telangana government for facilitating the discharge of SK Suman

This after the family members requested to do so even though Suman continued to be critical, Vidya Yadav said.

Only a couple of days ago, Indian captain Virat Kohli, responding to Vidya's tweet, donated Rs. 6.77 lakhs towards treatment and Hyderabad Cricket Association also provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs for the same.