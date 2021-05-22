Vidya Yadav thanks Telangana government for facilitating the discharge of SK Suman

Former BCCI South Zone convenor (women's cricket) Vidya Yadav thanked Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS and Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana, and former Andhra Ranji captain and now Telangana Badminton Association vice-president V. Chamundeswaranath for facilitating the discharge of S.K.. Suman, mother of former India women's cricketer S.K. Sravanthi Naidu, from a private hospital on Saturday.

"This was possible after the two gentlemen used their good offices which saw Dr Gurava Reddy, Chairman and MD of the Sunshine Hospitals (where Suman was being treated for COVID-19 virus) show magnanimity to waive about Rs 5.28 lakhs medical bill to enable the patient to be discharged today," said Vidya, sister of former BCCI President N. Shivlal Yadav.

"However, the health condition of Suman continues to be critical," she said.

It may be mentioned here that Suman was being treated for COVID-19 virus and the cricketer had to spend close to Rs 20 lakhs already towards treatment forcing her to appeal to the BCCI, HCA and others to mobilise funds.

In response to an appeal by Vidya, the Indian captain Virat Kohli had already donated Rs 6.77 lakhs towards the same a couple of days ago.