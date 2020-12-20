Former J&K cricketers request BCCI to form Cricket Administrative committee

Former cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking it to form a Cricket Administrative Committee for the J&K Cricket Association, adhering the Lodha Committee recommendations.

In a letter to the Board chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah - a copy of which is with Sportstar - three former cricketers Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, Majid Dar and Arshad Bhat - have requested the Board to look into the matter.

"We the former first-class players of J&K, request you to formulate a Cricket Administrative Committee which are in lines with the Lodha panel recommendations so that eligible cricketers can come to the forefront and select the deserving players, ” the letter read.

“Since the taking over of the reins of JKCA by the court-appointed administrators & the CEO, strange directions have been initiated in JKCA and against the Lodha Panel recommendations which is almost hostile towards the welfare of the cricket, it is further enlightened that blue-eyed people with no cricketing background and credentials are being picked up from past three years for the cricketing governance, which is in complete derogation to the Lodha panel recommendations, ” the letter further stated.

Alleging the current state of affairs at the JKCA is not favourable for young cricketers, the letter also raised some allegations against JKCA CEO Ashiq Ali Bukhari. "To the brazen shock, the CEO JKCA has issued a communication Ref. No.JKCA/CEO/20/748-50 dated 09.12.2020, which is attached along as attachment, whereby all the illegally constituted District Association of JKCA have been asked by the CEO to submit names of eight players from each district for attending the necessary camp, where as the shortlist of the players fort the camps has to be done by the CAC appointed selectors.

"It is further added that CEO JKCA has no authority to appoint the selectors, coaches and sports staff moreover he himself does not fill in the criterion to be the CEO as per Lodha recommendations."

Bukhari, however, was not available for comments.