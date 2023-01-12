Cricket

Former England batter Gary Ballance makes winning debut for Zimbabwe against Ireland

HARARE 12 January, 2023 23:24 IST
Ballance last month signed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in Zimbabwe, the country of his birth.

Former England batter Gary Ballance contributed 30 runs on his international debut for Zimbabwe as it beat Ireland by five wickets on Thursday to win the opening Twenty20 International of their three-match series.

Ballance’s runs came off 29 balls as Zimbabwe scored 118 for five as it initially made heavy weather of chasing down Ireland’s modest total of 114 all out but in the end won with two overs to spare at the Harare Sports Club.

The 33-year-old left-handed batter last month signed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in the country of his birth following his release from county cricket side Yorkshire.

Ballance played 23 Tests for England between 2014 and 2017, scoring 1,498 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 37.45. He also appeared in 16 One-Day Internationals but has been allowed to switch his international allegiance.

The Harare-born player has spent the last year on the sidelines while dealing with mental health issues after he admitted to using racist language against former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire, who released Ballance two years early from his contract as per the player’s wishes, have made sweeping changes following Rafiq’s explosive allegations of institutional racism at the club. Ballance has apologised to Rafiq in person. 

