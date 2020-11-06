Cricket Cricket Gambhir goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 case at home Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after ‘someone’ at his home contracted the virus. PTI New Delhi 06 November, 2020 16:45 IST Gautam Gambhir is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 06 November, 2020 16:45 IST Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting a COVID-19 test result, after revealing that someone at his home has contracted the virus.The World Cup-winning former batsman is currently a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.“Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!“,” Gambhir tweeted.READ: Cricket stakeholders foresee sweeping changes post COVID-19Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos