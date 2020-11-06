Gambhir goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 case at home

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting a COVID-19 test result, after revealing that someone at his home has contracted the virus.

The World Cup-winning former batsman is currently a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

“Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!“,” Gambhir tweeted.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.