ICC appoints Geoff Allardice as permanent CEO

The International Cricket Council on Sunday appointed Geoff Allardice as its permanent CEO after more than eight months on an interim basis.

"It’s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," Allardice stated as per an ICC communique.

Greg Barclay, ICC chair, said: “I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis. He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Geoff has unrivaled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.”

Allardice was the ICC general manager, cricket, for eight years.