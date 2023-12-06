MagazineBuy Print

Glenn Maxwell vows to play IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 10:43 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
After winning the ODI World Cup by beating favourite India at home, Australia is now looking to reclaim the T20 world title which it won in 2021.
After winning the ODI World Cup by beating favourite India at home, Australia is now looking to reclaim the T20 world title which it won in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

After winning the ODI World Cup by beating favourite India at home, Australia is now looking to reclaim the T20 world title which it won in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Star Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has vowed to play in the world’s biggest cricket league, the IPL “until he can’t walk anymore”.

The 35-year-old, who played a massive role in Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning campaign in India recently, will once again don the colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL next year.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP) at the Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

“I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career, the people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Latest scorecard, match streaming info

“You’re rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for,” he said.

Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

“Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin.” Maxwell will return to action as captain of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League opener against Brisbane Heat in the opener at the Gabba on Thursday.

After winning the ODI World Cup by beating favourite India at home, Australia is now looking to reclaim the T20 world title which it won in 2021.

“As soon as we won this World Cup, we all talked about the refocus towards the next one,” Maxwell said.

“I’m hoping it’s going be a really exciting summer for the BBL, with what is just around the corner.

“Hopefully a little bit more importance on putting your name up in the headlines for the right reasons and trying to push for those spots,” he added.

