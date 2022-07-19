Cricket

Cricket South Africa appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 league

South Africa’s most successful captain across formats will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.

PTI
19 July, 2022 17:05 IST
19 July, 2022 17:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Smith has worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket.

FILE PHOTO: Smith has worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa’s most successful captain across formats will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday appointed former captain Graeme Smith as the Commissioner of its new T20 league.

The T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year.

The 41-year-old Smith, who remains South Africa’s most successful captain across formats, will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.

Also Read
Retired Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran appointed BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer

“Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC),” CSA said in its statement.

“His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League,” the statement further read.

Commenting on the role and responsibility, Smith said, “I’m deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can. I’m excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us