Retired Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran appointed BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer

The position has been lying vacant for more than a year after Justice (retired) DK Jain’s tenure ended in June, 2021. 

Shayan Acharya
19 July, 2022 16:46 IST
Justice Saran, who retired in May this year, has already taken charge, even though the Board's website does not mention anything about the appointment yet.

FILE PHOTO: Justice Saran, who retired in May this year, has already taken charge, even though the Board’s website does not mention anything about the appointment yet. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed retired Supreme Court judge Justice Vineet Saran as the ombudsman and ethics officer.

Sources in the BCCI have confirmed to Sportstar that Justice Saran, who retired in May this year, has already taken charge, even though the Board’s website does not mention anything about the appointment yet.

Justice Saran enrolled as an advocate with the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council in 1980 and started his practice in the High Court of Allahabad in 1980 and continued till February 2002. In his tenure, Justice Saran successfully conducted numerous cases on the original, constitution, civil and criminal sides. 

In 1995, he held the post of Additional Advocate General for the State of Uttar Pradesh and was elevated as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court in February, 2016.

In August, 2018, he was elevated as the judge of the Supreme Court, where he continued until his retirement.

