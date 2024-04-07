MagazineBuy Print

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians finally rules the roost, beats Delhi Capitals by 29 runs

Despite Prithvi Shaw’s and Tristan Stubbs’ swashbuckling knocks for the Capitals, they finished their essay at 205 for eight, with the difference turning out to be the last over of both the innings.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 20:42 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Romario Shepherd combined with Tim David, scoring a quickfire 39 runs off 10 balls and also took a wicket, helping Mumbai Indias to its first win of IPL 2024.
Romario Shepherd combined with Tim David, scoring a quickfire 39 runs off 10 balls and also took a wicket, helping Mumbai Indias to its first win of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Romario Shepherd combined with Tim David, scoring a quickfire 39 runs off 10 balls and also took a wicket, helping Mumbai Indias to its first win of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Tim David and Romario Shepherd’s carnage in the last four overs meant Mumbai Indians kickstarted the Marathi New Year celebrations two days in advance by opening its account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Riding on David and Shepherd’s cameos, Mumbai Indians ensured Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan’s panache in the Powerplay was converted into a gargantuan total of 234 for five after being inserted into bat by Rishabh Pant at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite Prithvi Shaw’s and Tristan Stubbs’ swashbuckling knocks, the Capitals finished its essay at 205 for eight, falling short by 29 runs. The difference, in the end, turned out to be the last over of both the innings.

Shepherd, who took guard with 13 balls remaining, hammered Anrich Nortje for four towering sixes and two fours to amass 32 runs off the last over.

More than one that went out of the stadium through deep-square leg, it was his slash over covers into the stands that resulted in the full house going berserk.

Thanks to Shepherd’s onslaught, Nortje’s Protean counterpart Gerald Coetzee had the cushion of defending 33 runs in the last over. He picked three wickets for four runs, kickstarting a lap of honour to acknowledge 18,000 schoolkids who had been invited to watch the game.

Earlier in the afternoon, Rohit and Ishan made the most of the Powerplay, with MI racing to 75 for no loss in six overs. The Capitals employed five bowlers in the first six overs but none of them could stop the duo.

Rohit’s successive pick-up shorts from outside off stump that landed in the stands over square leg off Jhye Richardson were marvellous.

Axar Patel finally broke the partnership, fooling Rohit in length with a quicker one to crash into the stumps. The wily spinner then took a sensational return catch to see Ishan’s back as well. Capitals kept Hardik Pandya, promoted to No. 4, in check as MI was placed at 150 for four in 16 overs.

David then started the carnage with Shepherd joining in to help Mumbai Indians slaughter the last four overs for 84 runs and take the game away from the Capitals.

