IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveils team logo

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, launched its team logo on Sunday.

The logo, launched by the team’s Head Coach – Ashish Nehra, Captain – Hardik Pandya and batter – Shubman Gill, takes inspiration from the shape of a ‘Kite’.

READ: Gujarat Titans full list of players after IPL auction 2022

As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the State.