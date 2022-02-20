Cricket Cricket IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveils team logo The logo, launched by the team’s Head Coach – Ashish Nehra, Captain – Hardik Pandya and batter – Shubman Gill, takes inspiration from the shape of a ‘Kite’. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2022 18:17 IST Team logo of Gujarat Titans - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 20 February, 2022 18:17 IST Gujarat Titans, one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, launched its team logo on Sunday.The logo, launched by the team’s Head Coach – Ashish Nehra, Captain – Hardik Pandya and batter – Shubman Gill, takes inspiration from the shape of a ‘Kite’.READ: Gujarat Titans full list of players after IPL auction 2022As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the State. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :