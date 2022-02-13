IPL Auction Auction Gujarat Titans full list of players after IPL auction 2022 Gujarat Titans Squad 2022: Here’s Gujarat Titans' team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:32 IST Gujarat Titans drafted all-rounder Hardik Pandya into the squad ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions and announced that he will lead the side in its maiden season. - PTI Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:32 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of Gujarat Titans after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :