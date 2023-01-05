Cricket

Age no bar as veteran coach Gurcharan Singh pads up to bat at 87

Photographs of 87-year-old veteran coach Gurcharan Singh padded up and in whites, walking in to bat, sent social media on a trip down memory lane.

Team Sportstar
05 January, 2023 15:48 IST
Gurcharan Singh seen with Sukhvinder Singh and Chetan Sharma at a Gurugram event

Gurcharan Singh seen with Sukhvinder Singh and Chetan Sharma at a Gurugram event | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gurcharan Singh is the legendary coach behind many Indian cricketers. From Maninder Singh and Kirti Azad to Ajay Jadeja and Murali Kartik, the veteran coach has an illustrious resume. However, what gives him the most joy is to be a player again and he did just that in the run-up to the New Year at an event in Delhi.

Singh came out to bat in a match between Delhi Veterans cricket team and Old Patelians Cricket Association, with the legendary coach representing the Patelians.

His students, Kartik, Jadeja, Sandeep Jodhi, Vivek Razdan were also in attendance as was actor Varun Badola.

The match was played to mark the inauguration of Power Play Sports Academy in Gurugram. Launched by one of Singh’s students, Sukhvinder Singh, the premises houses two cricket grounds, including one with floodlight facilities.

“Gurcharan Sir was invited to inaugurate but can you keep him away from the pitch? He insisted on batting. We were so thrilled to see him steal a single,” said Joshi.

