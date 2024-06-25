MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hanuma Vihari to rejoin Andhra cricket after meeting with state’s ruling party officials

Vihari met with TDP officials including general secretary Lokesh Nara before confirming his return to the association from which he had got his No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier this month.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 22:22 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari of Andhra in action.
FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari of Andhra in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari of Andhra in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Hanuma Vihari is set to return for Andhra Cricket for the upcoming domestic season, after parting ways with the association, following a meeting with state’s new ruling party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Tuesday.

Vihari met with TDP officials including general secretary Lokesh Nara before confirming his return to the association from which he had got his No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier this month.

He cited ‘political interference’ that led him to quit captaincy after first match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 which left him feel “humiliated and embarrassed.”

“I’m so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association. I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him,” Vihari said in a video posted by the TDP handle on X.

“I look forward to the success of Andhra cricket. I want to be part of it. It’s good to be back,” he added.

The 30-year-old cricketer later tweeted on X, “Thank you so much for your support sir. I’ll strive to take Andhra cricket forward. I’m sure the future of Andhra cricket is in safe hands.”

Vihari has played 16 Tests for India, scoring 839 runs in 28 innings at an average of 33.56, including a century and five half-centuries.

Related Topics

Hanuma Vihari /

Andhra Cricket Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Group D final points table: Austria tops the standings over France and Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs Poland, Euro 2024 Highlights: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score as Le Blues finish second in Group D
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: Lineups out for ENG v SLO; Gallagher replaces Alexander-Arnold; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Austria beats Netherlands in a high-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hanuma Vihari to rejoin Andhra cricket after meeting with state’s ruling party officials
    Team Sportstar
  2. Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at 84
    AFP
  3. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for County Championship
    PTI
  4. Mandhana, Harmanpreet in top-10 of ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh breaks record for most wickets by Indian in single edition of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Group D final points table: Austria tops the standings over France and Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs Poland, Euro 2024 Highlights: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score as Le Blues finish second in Group D
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: Lineups out for ENG v SLO; Gallagher replaces Alexander-Arnold; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Austria beats Netherlands in a high-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment