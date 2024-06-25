Hanuma Vihari to rejoin Andhra cricket after meeting with state’s ruling party officials

Hanuma Vihari is set to return for Andhra Cricket for the upcoming domestic season, after parting ways with the association, following a meeting with state’s new ruling party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Tuesday.

Vihari met with TDP officials including general secretary Lokesh Nara before confirming his return to the association from which he had got his No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier this month.

He cited ‘political interference’ that led him to quit captaincy after first match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 which left him feel “humiliated and embarrassed.”

“I’m so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association. I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him,” Vihari said in a video posted by the TDP handle on X.

“I look forward to the success of Andhra cricket. I want to be part of it. It’s good to be back,” he added.

The 30-year-old cricketer later tweeted on X, “Thank you so much for your support sir. I’ll strive to take Andhra cricket forward. I’m sure the future of Andhra cricket is in safe hands.”

I'm sure the future of Andhra cricket is in safe hands. https://t.co/9iQS7CdkhI — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) June 25, 2024

Vihari has played 16 Tests for India, scoring 839 runs in 28 innings at an average of 33.56, including a century and five half-centuries.