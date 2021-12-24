Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all forms of the game via Twitter on Friday.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad and the 50-Over World Cup winning side in 2011.

Harbhajan made his Test debut in 1998 against Australia in Bangalore. He took 2 for 112 in the first innings and his first wicket was that of Greg Blewett. He took 417 wickets in red-ball cricket, with 8 for 84 being his best. His economy in Tests is 2.84. He took 25 five-wicket hauls and 5 10-wicket hauls. The wily off-spinner played a stellar role in the India-Australia series in 2001.

He collected 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian.

The 41-year-old played for the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.