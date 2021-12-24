Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE SCORE, Semifinals: Tamil Nadu to field first vs Saurashtra; Himachal Pradesh vs Services

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 semifinals between Himachal Pradesh and Services and Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra from Jaipur.

TOSS UPDATE: TN has won the toss and elected to field.

Good morning from KL Saini stadium. TN have won the toss against Saurashtra and will bowl first. Vijay Shankar rolling his arm before play starts @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/lOXASTZv6I — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) December 24, 2021

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - Semifinal Preview

In what promises to be an intriguing contest, Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra - the two strongest among the last four remaining - will face off in the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Friday.

Saurashtra, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, won the quarterfinal against Vidarbha on Wednesday. Led by Jaydev Unadkat, the team’s success has revolved around its bowlers, who bowled out the opposition cheaply before the batters chased down modest targets comfortably in five of the six matches.

ALSO READ: Kamlesh Nagarkoti keen on making up for lost time

Friday’s clash will test Saurashtra’s bowling against the batting firepower of TN, which has the likes of Dinesh Karthik, M Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and N. Jagadeesan in its ranks.

In Unadkat and fellow left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, Saurashtra has solid new ball bowlers backed up by medium-pacer Chirag Jani. Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and leg-spinner Yuvraj Chudasama too have left their mark and are second and third behind Jani in the wickets tally for the side.

READ FULL PREVIEW

THE SQUADS TAMIL NADU VS SAURASHTRA TN: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (w), Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan. SAU: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (w), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Kushang Patel, Himalaya Barad, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Pranav Nandha, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services - Semifinal Preview

Himachal Pradesh and Services weren’t favourites to reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy when they reached Jaipur for the knockout stages. Yet, thanks to the fight shown by their fast bowlers, they clinically knocked their mightier opponents out and will now bid to make it to their first-ever final in the competition when they clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

ALSO READ: Rajat Paliwal: 'Services had been playing well, but today we broke the barrier'

HP last played a semifinal in 2015-16 against Delhi, while Services reached its maiden semifinal on Wednesday, beating Kerala by seven wickets at the K. L. Saini Stadium. This will be their first List-A meeting since November, 2014.

Both teams made an impact in the quarterfinals by bowling first and making good use of the assistance in the first hour of the morning, and will look to do the same. The teams have a number of recognised batters, although no superstars, but due to the conditions here and the narrative gauged from the last few matches, the main contest will be between the fiery fast bowlers in Vinay Galetia and Diwesh Pathania.

READ FULL PREVIEW

THE SQUADS HIMACHAL PRADESH VS SERVICES HP: Shubham Arora (w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Priyanshu Khanduri, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur. SER: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab (w), Pulkit Narang, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Shakti Malviya, Rahul Singh, Gaurav Kochar, Diwesh Pathania, Mumtaz Qadir, Pal Raj Bahadur, Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Shivam Tiwari, Jayjeet Jaiswal, Lovekesh Kumar, Ashish Nuniwal.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY SEMIFINAL LIVE?

The Himachal Pradesh vs Services semifinal will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.