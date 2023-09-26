MagazineBuy Print

Top 10 highest ODI team scores: England leads list with 498/4

England holds the record for the top-three highest scores in ODIs, coming across seven years since 2016.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s 498 for four against Netherlands in 2022 is the highest men’s ODI team total.
England’s 498 for four against Netherlands in 2022 is the highest men’s ODI team total. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s 498 for four against Netherlands in 2022 is the highest men’s ODI team total. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One-Day International (ODI) cricket has witnessed several acts of belligerence from numerous teams over the years. A new-age England side leads the list in the modern times with multiple 400-plus team totals in men’s ODIs.

England holds the record for the top-three highest scores in ODIs, coming across seven years since 2016. Its highest total, the highest in the format, was born in Amstelveen in 2022 when it smashed 498 for four against Netherlands.

Overall, South Africa is the team with most men’s ODI totals over 400, with India second, crossing the mark six times.

Here are the top 10 highest scores in ODI cricket:

1) England - 498/4 in 50 overs against Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2022.

2) England - 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in Nottingham in 2018.

3) England - 444/3 in 50 overs against Pakistan in Nottinham in 2016.

4) Sri Lanka - 443/9 in 50 overs against Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2006.

5) South Africa - 439/2 in 50 overs against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

6) South Africa - 438/9 in 49.5 overs against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

7) South Africa - 438/4 in 50 overs against India in Mumbai in 2015.

8) Australia - 434/4 in 50 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.

9) South Africa - 418/5 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom in 2006.

10) India - 418/5 in 50 overs against West Indies in Indore in 2011.

