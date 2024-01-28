What is the highest successful Test run chase in India?

England has set up a target of 231 runs for India to chase in the first Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

If India ends up chasing 231, it will be the sixth highest successful run chase in Tests in India.

Here are the top five successful run chases in Tests in India

1) 387/4 - by India vs England in Chennai in 2008

2) 276/5 - by West Indies vs India in Delhi in 1987

3) 276/5 - by India vs West Indies in Delhi in 2011

4) 262/5 - by India vs New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2012

5) 256/8 - by India vs Australia in Brabourne in 2010