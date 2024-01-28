MagazineBuy Print

What is the highest successful Test run chase in India?

Here’s the list of top five successful run chases in Tests in India.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 11:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh after India's successful runchase in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh after India’s successful runchase in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh after India’s successful runchase in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/ The Hindu

England has set up a target of 231 runs for India to chase in the first Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

If India ends up chasing 231, it will be the sixth highest successful run chase in Tests in India.

Follow live | India’s 231-run chase vs England in Hyderabad

Here are the top five successful run chases in Tests in India

1) 387/4 - by India vs England in Chennai in 2008

2) 276/5 - by West Indies vs India in Delhi in 1987

3) 276/5 - by India vs West Indies in Delhi in 2011

4) 262/5 - by India vs New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2012

5) 256/8 - by India vs Australia in Brabourne in 2010

