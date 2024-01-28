MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Ashwin removes Hartley for 34; Pope nears 200; ENG Lead crosses 225

IND vs ENG, Live Score: Follow the scores, updates and commentary from Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad.

Updated : Jan 28, 2024 11:17 IST

Team Sportstar
England batsman Ollie Pope in batting action during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
England batsman Ollie Pope in batting action during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

England batsman Ollie Pope in batting action during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage, updates and scores from Day 4 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad. 

  • January 28, 2024 11:10
    W
    102nd over

    Change of ends for Ashwin. WICKET!! No bounce at all and Hartley is castled. India finally breaks the partnership. Wood in at 10. Testing five balls but Wood survives.

    Jadeja returns to the attack. Pope misses his reverse sweep and is rapped on the pads. Umpire says no and India take the review. Wickets missing and Pope survives.

  • January 28, 2024 11:05
    ENG 419/7 in 100 overs

    Tight over from Siraj. Manages to find Hartley’s under edge as he looked to cut. Goes on the bounce to the keeper.

    Axar into the attack. Four!! Full outside off stump, Pope drives through the covers for another boundary. Vicious turn again, beats first slip after taking the flap of Bharat’s glove. Byes. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:53
    ENG 412/7 in 98 overs

    Four!! Siraj goes short. Hartley pulls it behind square on the leg side for four. Follows it up with a yorker down leg. Good over from Siraj, but India needs a lot more to remove Hartley.

    Ashwin to Pope, full, driven to long on for a single. Ashwin beats Hartley’s outside. Four!! Hartley counters with a reverse sweep through third man for four. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:44
    ENG 401/7 in 96 overs

    Siraj continues. Pope gets a double to deep cover off the first ball. Four!! Full again, driven down the ground past a diving mid off for a boundary. Dropped! Rahul drops Pope at slip. Was a shorter ball and Pope got an edge trying to cut. Easy chance spilled.

    Ashwin continues. On the stumps, Pope turns it to deep fine for a single. 400 runs up for England. Gets one to turn a mile from the stumps. Comfortably beats Hartley’s drive. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:39
    ENG 390/7 in 94 overs

    Ashwin to bowl his 26th. A wide ball is cut by Hartley to deep point and that brings up the fifty partnership between the pair. Pope pushes a full one to the bowlers left and sets off for a single. England’s lead touches 200.

  • January 28, 2024 10:31
    ENG 388/7 in 93 overs

    Ashwin beats Pope all ends up but the ball races past the keeper for four more byes. Partnership nearing 50 now.

    Siraj comes in for his first spell off the day. Three runs from the over. 

    First instance of Ashwin and Jadeja both conceding 100 runs in the second innings of a Test in India. Pope and the others have managed to counter India’s main strike bowlers!

  • January 28, 2024 10:26
    ENG 375/7

    New ball hasn’t stopped the ease at which England is scoring runs. Nine runs in the last two overs. India awaits a magic ball. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:21
    ENG 366/7

    India takes the new ball in the 89th over. Jadeja bowls first with it. However, not much has changed. Batting hasn’t been tough today and England take out five runs off the over including a boundary. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:10
    ENG 353/7

    Turns out Jadeja has a change in ends. He replaces Bumrah now. Three runs in that over. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:06
    ENG 350/7

    R Ashwin replaces Jadeja. England takes three runs off that over and goes past 350-run mark. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:04
    ENG 347/7

    England is milking runs off Jadeja and not taking many chances against Bumrah. The lead has gone past 150 now. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:52
    ENG 339/7

    And Bumrah strikes! India’s faith in the old ball pays off. Rehan Ahmed edges one to the keeper. A much-needed breakthrough for the host. England seven down now. Bumrah was taking the ball away from the right handers and finally found the edge. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:46
    ENG 333/6

    India hasn’t taken the new ball yet. Bumrah bowls the 81st over with the old ball in search of reverse swing on offer. Pope and Rehan playing at ease. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:33
    ENG 324/6

    Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Hint of a reverse for Bumrah. Pope takes a single and gets to his 150 in 212 balls. Terrific innings this. Overpitched and driven. Three runs off that shot. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:30
    ENG 318/6

    Jadeja to bowl the first over of the day. Rehan takes a single on the second ball. Two runs from that over. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:29
    Morning session

    England leads India by 126 runs with four wickets in hand. Ollie Pope is unbeaten on 148 along with Rehan Ahmed. How much more can England stretch the lead from here? 

  • January 28, 2024 09:21
    Can England spring up a surprise?
  • January 28, 2024 09:11
    High praise from Joe Root!

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root

    After England lost openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, Pope remained strong on the other end, remaining 148 not out off 208 balls at the end of the third day.

  • January 28, 2024 09:01
    Bowling coach Paras Mhambre’s thoughts after day 3

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: India has no set target in mind, says Mhambrey after England’s fightback on Day 3

    The Indian bowling coach said that the side is not thinking too far ahead and will stick to its plan of bowling well early in the morning session on Day 4.

  • January 28, 2024 08:42
    Career defining innings from Pope!
  • January 28, 2024 08:38
    Day 3 report

    Ollie Pope (148 n o, 208b, 17 x4) hit a counter-attacking unbeaten century to keep England in the hunt as the visitor finished Day three on 316/6 with a vital lead of 126 runs.

    England began its second innings behind by 190 runs after India posted a dominant 436 in reply to England’s first innings total of 246.

    The visitor rode on Pope’s sensational second innings century and dragged the match into the penultimate day with Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) giving the team a solid start. 

    Pope found an able partner in Ben Foakes (34 off 81 balls) and forged a 112-run partnership to keep the Indians at bay.

    - VS Aravind

    Click on the image below to read the full report

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India

    Ollie Pope (148 n o, 208b, 17 x4) hit a counter-attacking unbeaten century to keep England in the hunt as the visitor finished Day three on 316/6 with a vital lead of 126 runs.

  • January 28, 2024 08:32
    STREAMING INFO

    Day 4 of the India vs England first Test will be telecast on the Sports18 network and can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

  • January 28, 2024 08:30
    Hello!

    Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad. Enthralling day in store today. Stay Tuned for all updates and live commentary from the game as the day progresses,

