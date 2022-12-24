Tim Paine is set to return to Big Bash League (BBL) after Hobart Hurricanes named him Matthew Wade’s replacement for Saturday’s fixture against Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena in Hobart. It will mark wicketkeeper-batter Paine’s BBL comeback in almost five years.

The development came after Hobart Hurricanes captain Wade, who is also the team’s wicketkeeper, has been suspended for one match as he breached a Code of Conduct for the second time in two years.

In a statement, Hobart Hurricanes said, Wade “incurred one suspension point after incurring three Level 1 Code of Conduct breaches within 18 months”.

The 34-year-old Tasmanian man was charged with “two instances of an audible obscenity” as well as “one instance of abuse of cricket equipment”.

Last week, the Australia gloveman faced criticism for yelling “bowled” just before Faf du Plessis, the Perth Scorchers batter, played a shot. It resulted in the dismissal of the former South Africa captain.

An annoyed Du Plessis stared at Wade in anger, as the latter burst into a celebration with his teammates.

Paine last played for the Hurricanes on February 4, 2018, against Adelaide Strikers. The 38-year-old had stepped down as Australia captain after the Brisbane Test against India in January 2021 as he was in the middle of a sex tape scandal.