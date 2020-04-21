Pont's initiative to help fast bowlers in the times of COVID-19

Ian Pont is an acknowledged fast bowling coach. His experience of first-class cricket in England and South Africa saw him move towards coaching where he preferred to work with the juniors in order to instill proper basics.

With the world grappling the COVID-19 pandemic, sports has come to a universal stop. Coaches are indulging in innovative ways to connect with the students and Pont too has offered his services to keep the young fast bowlers motivated.

“To help young, aspiring fast bowlers, I have created a free one-month trial of the fast bowling coaching,” he said in a message to Sportstar. He has set up a site ( http://UPFCricket.com) to reach out to aspirants.

As Pont explained, “I don’t earn anything for opening it up and that’s fine. My aim right now, is to help people stuck at home with excellent technical, tactical & mental support on fast bowling.”

On the venture, Pont pointed out, “The site has my 25 years of coaching inputs across 190 videos. There are pros using it and coaches, too. But I would like the general public to have the chance as it’s for everyone who wants to know this stuff.”

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones supported the idea. “Ian is one of the best fast bowling coaches in the world. This is a great offer. Any budding young quick would be silly not to join up.”