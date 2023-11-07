MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Angelo Mathews hits back at 4th umpire, shares evidence of getting to crease in time after timed out controversy

Putting out two screenshots from the match footage on social media, the Sri Lanka all-rounder said that he still had five seconds before the two-minute window lapsed.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 14:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Angelo Mathews, on Tuesday, criticised the fourth umpire during Sri Lanka’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, Adrian Hodstock,and claimed that he was ready to face the next delivery within the ICC’s stipulated time period of two minutes.

“In this instance, the batter wasn’t ready within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him. The two minutes had already elapsed,” Hodstock had said during the mid-innings break on Monday.

Putting out two screenshots from the match footage on social media, one of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal and the other of his helmet’s strapping coming off, marked with time stamps, the Sri Lanka all-rounder said that he still had five seconds before the two-minute window lapsed.

Mathews also posted a video which timed his walk from the dugout to the crease the delay that followed due the problem with the helmet.

Samarawickrama’s dismissal was completed at 15:48:50 while Mathews’ helmet gave away at 15:50:45. “4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet,” Mathews said in a statement.

According to the ICC laws, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

After Shakib Al Hasan appealed for Mathews not making it to the crease on time, the umpires gave him Timed Out, making him the first player in the history of international cricket to be dismissed that way.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Angelo Mathews /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran off to cautious start; AFG 27/0 v AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Angelo Mathews hits back at 4th umpire, shares evidence of getting to crease in time after timed out controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA results: Knicks top Clippers in James Harden’s debut
    Reuters
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran off to cautious start; AFG 27/0 v AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS v AFG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran off to cautious start; AFG 27/0 v AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Angelo Mathews hits back at 4th umpire, shares evidence of getting to crease in time after timed out controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA results: Knicks top Clippers in James Harden’s debut
    Reuters
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment