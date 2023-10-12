MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Australia vs South Africa match on Thursday.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock in action.
South Africa's Quinton De Kock in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton De Kock in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa will look to continue its winning momentum when it meets Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka convincingly before coming here while Australia suffered a loss against India in its opening game.

AUS vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 104
Australia won: 50
South Africa won: 54
No result: 1
Tie: 3
Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs (2023)
Last five results: AUS won - 2; SA won - 3
AUS vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney
Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SA ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 48 1879 39.97 83.14 164
Jacques Kallis (SA) 47 1639 36.42 73.82 104*
Jonty Rhodes (SA) 55 1610 40.25 77.92 83*

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SA ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shane Warne (AUS) 45 60 4.18 28.63 4/29
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 41 58 3.67 23.79 4/24
Shaun Pollock (SA) 42 55 4.10 27.72 5/36

