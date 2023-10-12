South Africa will look to continue its winning momentum when it meets Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka convincingly before coming here while Australia suffered a loss against India in its opening game.
RELATED | AUS VS SA LIVE Streaming info
AUS vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 104
Australia won: 50
South Africa won: 54
No result: 1
Tie: 3
Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs (2023)
Last five results: AUS won - 2; SA won - 3
AUS vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney
Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town
RELATED | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy team, squads
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SA ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|48
|1879
|39.97
|83.14
|164
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|47
|1639
|36.42
|73.82
|104*
|Jonty Rhodes (SA)
|55
|1610
|40.25
|77.92
|83*
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shane Warne (AUS)
|45
|60
|4.18
|28.63
|4/29
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|41
|58
|3.67
|23.79
|4/24
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|42
|55
|4.10
|27.72
|5/36
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
- AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
- Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SA predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Australia vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match today?
- IND vs AFG: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE