AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa will look to continue its winning momentum when it meets Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka convincingly before coming here while Australia suffered a loss against India in its opening game.

AUS vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 104 Australia won: 50 South Africa won: 54 No result: 1 Tie: 3 Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs (2023) Last five results: AUS won - 2; SA won - 3

AUS vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs SA ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ricky Ponting (AUS) 48 1879 39.97 83.14 164 Jacques Kallis (SA) 47 1639 36.42 73.82 104* Jonty Rhodes (SA) 55 1610 40.25 77.92 83*

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs SA ODIS