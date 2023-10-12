Australia vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match today?

Australia faces South Africa in its second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will AUS vs SA World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 12.

RELATED | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy team, squads

What time will AUS vs SA World Cup match begin?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs SA World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SA World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AUS vs SA World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.