Australia vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match today?

AUS vs SA LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 12, 2023 07:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during a practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during a practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during a practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia faces South Africa in its second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia hopes to shrug off India defeat as it takes on high-flying South Africa

Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will AUS vs SA World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 12.

What time will AUS vs SA World Cup match begin?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs SA World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SA World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AUS vs SA World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi
AUSTRALIA
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

