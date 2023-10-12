Australia suffered its biggest ICC ODI World Cup defeat with a 134-run loss against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Featuring in its second game of the campaign after a six-wicket defeat to India in Chennai, Australia conceded 311 against the Proteas after opting to bowl.
South Africa’s total was the first 300-plus score at the venue which is sporting a relaid surface. In reply, the Australians were subject to terrific spells of fast bowling from Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada who skimmed through the top-order. It was eventually bowled out for 177.
Australia’s previous biggest defeat came in a 1983 World Cup match against India at Chelmsford when it was hammered by 118 runs. The only other instance of a 100-plus run defeat for Australia also came in the 1983 edition when it lost by 101 runs against West Indies in Leeds.
The defeat also marked the first instance of the five-time champion losing its first two games of a World Cup campaign since 1992 and four consecutive World Cups from the 2019 edition.
Australia, however, remains the most successful team in the tournament with five titles with 69 wins from 96 matches.
Australia’s biggest World Cup defeats (by runs)
- 134 runs - vs South Africa, Lucknow - 2023
- 118 runs vs India, Chelmsford - 1983
- 101 runs vs West Indies, Leeds - 1983
- 89 runs vs Pakistan, Nottingham - 1979
