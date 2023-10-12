Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS

TOSS

TOSS: Australia won the toss, opts to bowl

Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what’s to make of this wicket. It seems like it’s got a bit of moisture. Two changes. Stoinis is back in place of Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey.

Temba Bavuma: I wasn’t too sure, whatever we do first, we’ll have to do well. Shamsi comes in for Coetzee. Bit of both (conditions and for the opposition). Shamsi has had decent success against them, we’d like to unleash them. There could be some spin and bounce. We always speak about assessing, trying to adapt, today will be no different.

