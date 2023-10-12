Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS

- October 12, 2023 15:044SA 80/0 in 15 overs
Zampa continues. He’s getting some turn. Today could be his day. Still hasn’t found his length though. Touch fuller. Again too full and de Kock hits it over mid-off to end the over with a boundary.
- October 12, 2023 15:01SA 74/0 in 14 overs
Mitchell Marsh now. Bowls short on the first ball, Bavuma goes for a pull but doesn’t time it well. Double. Four runs in the first three balls. Six runs from the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:57SA 68/0 in 13 overs
Adam Zampa is into the attack. Maxwell found some turn in the last over and immediately Zampa has been introduced from that end. Just two singles in that over.
- October 12, 2023 14:526SA 66/0 in 12 overs
Cummins to de Kock. Short ball and de Kock hooks it over deep third for a SIX! de Kock once again goes for a hard drive but gets beaten this time. Seven runs off the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:48SA 59/0 in 11 overs
Maxwell continues, now with spread fields. He’s getting turn. That’s the sign of interesting things coming in this game. Six runs in that over.
- October 12, 2023 14:414SA 53/0 in 10 overs
Cummins for his second over. Bavuma goes for a wild slog, gets a top edge, it goes towards the deep third who couldn’t manage to grab it but saves the boundary. Just a single. Cummins bowls short, de Kock attempts an upper cut but gets beaten. de Kock ends the powerplay with slash towards square leg for four!
- October 12, 2023 14:39SA 46/0 in 9 overs
Maxwell continues. Just a single from the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:354SA 45/0 in 8 overs
Pat Cummins into the attack. Full and Bavuma hits its past midwicket fielder for four! South African batters are picking up the pace. Three singles and a four from that over.
- October 12, 2023 14:31SA 38/0 in 7 overs
Glenn Maxwell has been introduced. Six runs off the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:264SA 32/0 in 6 overs
de Kock opens his face and drives past square to start the over with a four. Now, Hazlewood bowls short and it goes past keeper for four byes! de Kock finds the gap between second slip and gully for four. 13 runs off the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:206SA 19/0 in 5 overs
Starc continues. Bavuma drives, straight to extra covers, who misfields. Single. On the pads, touch fuller and de Kock picks it up towards square leg for a SIX! Starc looking for swing, where there’s nothing. Eight runs from the over.
- October 12, 2023 14:164SA 11/0 in 4 overs
Hazlewood continues. Short ball, de Kock goes for a pull, gets an edge but it goes over the keeper’s head towards the ropes. First boundary for South Africa. de Kock gets one on the pads, goes for a wild slog but gets beaten and is hit on the pads.
- October 12, 2023 14:11SA 7/0 in 3 overs
Starc to de Kock. That’s a peach! Swung late when de Kock commited to that shot on the up and almost edges the ball. Bavuma gets an under edge that almost reaches the keeper but falls just before him. Just a single in that over.
- October 12, 2023 14:07SA 6/0 in 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood from the other end. Another two singles from the over. Not much movement there so far.
- October 12, 2023 14:01SA 4/0 in 1 over
Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings. Quinton de Kock on strike. An outswinger to start with. First runs on the board with a push towards deep third. Temba Bavuma lets his first ball go towards the keeper. He’s off the mark on his second ball with a single. Four singles from the first over.
- October 12, 2023 13:35Playing XI
Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
- October 12, 2023 13:29TOSS
TOSS: Australia won the toss, opts to bowl
Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what’s to make of this wicket. It seems like it’s got a bit of moisture. Two changes. Stoinis is back in place of Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey.
Temba Bavuma: I wasn’t too sure, whatever we do first, we’ll have to do well. Shamsi comes in for Coetzee. Bit of both (conditions and for the opposition). Shamsi has had decent success against them, we’d like to unleash them. There could be some spin and bounce. We always speak about assessing, trying to adapt, today will be no different.
TOSS coming up...
- October 12, 2023 13:07ICYMI: A record-breaking night in Delhi for Rohit and India
- October 12, 2023 13:06AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: David Warner (vc), Steve Smith, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Keshav Maharaj
Team composition: SA 6-5 AUS | Credits left: 7
- October 12, 2023 12:52ICYMI: Cummins says Stoinis available; De Kock finds ODIs ‘tiring’
- October 12, 2023 12:45AUS vs SA match preview
The most enduring memories of ODIs between Australia and South Africa invoke the shock of seeing Allan Donald inexplicably rooted at the non-striker’s end in a tied World Cup semifinal in 1999 and the thrill of a Protean pursuit of a record 435 in 2006 at Johannesburg in a match that gave 50-over cricket its first taste of 400-plus totals.
Between these events and beyond, South Africa has reinforced its ‘choker’ tag while Australia has added four World Cup titles.
But, with the winds of change blowing across cricketing meadows and knocking down cherished ideals and dogmas, South Africa is showing signs of shedding that tag and injecting life into one-dayers. It amassed the biggest total in World Cup history in the campaign opener against Sri Lanka last week. READ MORE
- October 12, 2023 12:44AUS vs SA Live streaming info
What time will AUS vs SA World Cup match begin?
The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will AUS vs SA World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SA World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of AUS vs SA World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS
- Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
- Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
- Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
- India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
