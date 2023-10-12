MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score,World Cup 2023: Follow all the latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the Aus vs SA World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 12, 2023 15:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock in action during Australia vs South Africa match.
Quinton de Kock in action during Australia vs South Africa match. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
lightbox-info

Quinton de Kock in action during Australia vs South Africa match. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Australia vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 12, 2023 15:04
    4
    SA 80/0 in 15 overs

    Zampa continues. He’s getting some turn. Today could be his day. Still hasn’t found his length though. Touch fuller. Again too full and de Kock hits it over mid-off to end the over with a boundary.

  • October 12, 2023 15:01
    SA 74/0 in 14 overs

    Mitchell Marsh now. Bowls short on the first ball, Bavuma goes for a pull but doesn’t time it well. Double. Four runs in the first three balls. Six runs from the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:57
    SA 68/0 in 13 overs

    Adam Zampa is into the attack. Maxwell found some turn in the last over and immediately Zampa has been introduced from that end. Just two singles in that over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:52
    6
    SA 66/0 in 12 overs

    Cummins to de Kock. Short ball and de Kock hooks it over deep third for a SIX! de Kock once again goes for a hard drive but gets beaten this time. Seven runs off the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:48
    SA 59/0 in 11 overs

    Maxwell continues, now with spread fields. He’s getting turn. That’s the sign of interesting things coming in this game. Six runs in that over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:41
    4
    SA 53/0 in 10 overs

    Cummins for his second over. Bavuma goes for a wild slog, gets a top edge, it goes towards the deep third who couldn’t manage to grab it but saves the boundary. Just a single. Cummins bowls short, de Kock attempts an upper cut but gets beaten. de Kock ends the powerplay with slash towards square leg for four!

  • October 12, 2023 14:39
    SA 46/0 in 9 overs

    Maxwell continues. Just a single from the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:35
    4
    SA 45/0 in 8 overs

    Pat Cummins into the attack. Full and Bavuma hits its past midwicket fielder for four! South African batters are picking up the pace. Three singles and a four from that over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:31
    SA 38/0 in 7 overs

    Glenn Maxwell has been introduced. Six runs off the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:26
    4
    SA 32/0 in 6 overs

    de Kock opens his face and drives past square to start the over with a four. Now, Hazlewood bowls short and it goes past keeper for four byes! de Kock finds the gap between second slip and gully for four. 13 runs off the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:20
    6
    SA 19/0 in 5 overs

    Starc continues. Bavuma drives, straight to extra covers, who misfields. Single. On the pads, touch fuller and de Kock picks it up towards square leg for a SIX! Starc looking for swing, where there’s nothing. Eight runs from the over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:16
    4
    SA 11/0 in 4 overs

    Hazlewood continues. Short ball, de Kock goes for a pull, gets an edge but it goes over the keeper’s head towards the ropes. First boundary for South Africa. de Kock gets one on the pads, goes for a wild slog but gets beaten and is hit on the pads.

  • October 12, 2023 14:11
    SA 7/0 in 3 overs

    Starc to de Kock. That’s a peach! Swung late when de Kock commited to that shot on the up and almost edges the ball. Bavuma gets an under edge that almost reaches the keeper but falls just before him. Just a single in that over.

  • October 12, 2023 14:07
    SA 6/0 in 2 overs

    Josh Hazlewood from the other end. Another two singles from the over. Not much movement there so far.

  • October 12, 2023 14:01
    SA 4/0 in 1 over

    Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings. Quinton de Kock on strike. An outswinger to start with. First runs on the board with a push towards deep third. Temba Bavuma lets his first ball go towards the keeper. He’s off the mark on his second ball with a single. Four singles from the first over.

  • October 12, 2023 13:35
    Playing XI

    Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

    South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • October 12, 2023 13:29
    TOSS

    TOSS: Australia won the toss, opts to bowl

    Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what’s to make of this wicket. It seems like it’s got a bit of moisture. Two changes. Stoinis is back in place of Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey.

    Temba Bavuma: I wasn’t too sure, whatever we do first, we’ll have to do well. Shamsi comes in for Coetzee. Bit of both (conditions and for the opposition). Shamsi has had decent success against them, we’d like to unleash them. There could be some spin and bounce. We always speak about assessing, trying to adapt, today will be no different.

    TOSS coming up...

  • October 12, 2023 13:07
    ICYMI: A record-breaking night in Delhi for Rohit and India

    IND vs AFG: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

    IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah broke numerous records during an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in Delhi.

  • October 12, 2023 13:06
    AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction

    Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

    Batters: David Warner (vc), Steve Smith, Rassie van der Dussen

    All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen

    Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Keshav Maharaj

    Team composition: SA 6-5 AUS | Credits left: 7

  • October 12, 2023 12:52
    ICYMI: Cummins says Stoinis available; De Kock finds ODIs ‘tiring’

    AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Cummins says Stoinis available; De Kock finds ODIs ‘tiring’

    Australia captain Cummins termed the rivalry against South Africa as “a clash of two very similar teams” because of the quality of pacers and batters who “take the game on”.

  • October 12, 2023 12:45
    AUS vs SA match preview

    The most enduring memories of ODIs between Australia and South Africa invoke the shock of seeing Allan Donald inexplicably rooted at the non-striker’s end in a tied World Cup semifinal in 1999 and the thrill of a Protean pursuit of a record 435 in 2006 at Johannesburg in a match that gave 50-over cricket its first taste of 400-plus totals.

    Between these events and beyond, South Africa has reinforced its ‘choker’ tag while Australia has added four World Cup titles.

    But, with the winds of change blowing across cricketing meadows and knocking down cherished ideals and dogmas, South Africa is showing signs of shedding that tag and injecting life into one-dayers. It amassed the biggest total in World Cup history in the campaign opener against Sri Lanka last week. READ MORE

  • October 12, 2023 12:44
    AUS vs SA Live streaming info

    What time will AUS vs SA World Cup match begin?

    The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where will AUS vs SA World Cup match take place?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SA World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of AUS vs SA World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Australia vs South Africa /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
    Reuters
  3. Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  5. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
    Reuters
  2. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fortress-like security surrounds IND vs PAK World Cup clash in Ahmedabad as fans struggle for tickets
    Shayan Acharya
  5. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 80/0 (15), Bavuma, de Kock in a steady opening partnership vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
    Reuters
  3. Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  5. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment